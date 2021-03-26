Stormont’s Step On program keeps seniors active, safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we get older, we become more injury prone. It’s not our fault - It’s just a fact of aging!

You can adjust, though, and that’s the focus of an upcoming workshop making a post-COVID comeback at Stormont Vail.

Stormont’s Trauma Prevention Coordinator Teresa Taylor, RN, said Stepping On is an eight-week program, helping older adults realize how things like muscle changes, balance, medications, footwear, and environmental obstacles could impact their movements and lead to falls. She spoke more about the program in an interview with Eye on Northeast Kansas.

The next session begins April 15. The class is free, but you must register. You can do so at https://calendar.stormontvail.org/ or by calling Health Connections, 785-354-5225.

