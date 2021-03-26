Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Barton County man

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for Carl Whiting, 64, of Great Bend.
A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for Carl Whiting, 64, of Great Bend.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing Great Bend man

Authorities said the Barton County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a Silver Alert Carl A. Whiting, 64, who was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday near K-96 highway in Barton County.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Whiting, who is described as a whilte man standing 6-2 and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and sandy hair.

Whiting was last seen wearing blue jeans, black and orange New Balance shoes, and a gray v-neck sweatshirt.

Additionally, he has dementia. Whiting has a history of leaving his home and soliciting rides from drivers, oftentimes out of the county, the KBI said.

If you see Whiting or know his whereabouts, please contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-793-1920.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related
Jeanie Evans
Effingham woman’s obituary claims she suffered reaction to COVID vaccine
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at...
Republican legislative leaders take aim at Governor’s plan to re-issue mask order
Yarely Rivera (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Arrest made in early morning stabbing
A 15-year-old boy was killed after the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed early...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in northwest Kansas

Latest News

Topeka police responded to a large disturbance that occurred overnight in the 4600 block of...
Police respond to overnight disturbance in south Topeka
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-26-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-26-21
The Kansas Department of Labor issued another request on Friday asking unemployed Kansans not...
KDOL asks unemployed Kansans not to use auto-dialers
Riley County must refund the Manhattan Home Depot business $150,000 after a ruling this week by...
Riley County to refund $150,000 to Home Depot store after tax-appeal ruling