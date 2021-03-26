Silver Alert issued for missing Barton County man

GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing Great Bend man

Authorities said the Barton County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a Silver Alert Carl A. Whiting, 64, who was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday near K-96 highway in Barton County.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Whiting, who is described as a whilte man standing 6-2 and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and sandy hair.

Whiting was last seen wearing blue jeans, black and orange New Balance shoes, and a gray v-neck sweatshirt.

Additionally, he has dementia. Whiting has a history of leaving his home and soliciting rides from drivers, oftentimes out of the county, the KBI said.

If you see Whiting or know his whereabouts, please contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-793-1920.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.