Advertisement

Shawnee Heights Fire District phone lines go down

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Heights Fire District phone line has gone down twice in two weeks.

The Shawnee Heights Fire District says on Facebook that due to an issue with Cox, its phone lines are down at the fire stations. It said the Shawnee Co. 911 emergency system still works.

Due to a Cox issue. Phone lines are down at the fire stations. The Shawnee county 911 emergency systems still work as normal.

Posted by Shawnee Heights Fire District on Friday, March 26, 2021

According to a post SHFD made on March 20, this is the second time it has had an issue with its Cox phone line in two weeks.

****information**** Currently SHFD phone lines are down at the stations due an area outage with Cox Communications. ...

Posted by Shawnee Heights Fire District on Saturday, March 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related
Jeanie Evans
Effingham woman’s obituary claims she suffered reaction to COVID vaccine
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at...
Republican legislative leaders take aim at Governor’s plan to re-issue mask order
Yarely Rivera (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Arrest made in early morning stabbing
COVID-19 variant found in Douglas Co.

Latest News

Newman Regional Health gets recognition as High 5 for Mom & Baby hospital
Kansas to move to final phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Monday
Midday in Kansas
KDADS awarded $4 million to strengthen mental health outpatient treatments
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Friday forecast: Warmer with a chance of storms tonight