Shawnee Heights Fire District phone lines go down
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Heights Fire District phone line has gone down twice in two weeks.
The Shawnee Heights Fire District says on Facebook that due to an issue with Cox, its phone lines are down at the fire stations. It said the Shawnee Co. 911 emergency system still works.
According to a post SHFD made on March 20, this is the second time it has had an issue with its Cox phone line in two weeks.
