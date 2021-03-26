Shawnee Co. updates vaccine guidance after Kansas moves to Phase 5 of vaccine distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has updated its vaccine guidance following the State of Kansas’ move to Phase 5 of COVID-19 vaccine distributions.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it continues to follow the guidance of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents.

According to SCHD, Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday that starting Monday, March 29, Kansas will make COVID-19 vaccines available to every Kansan over the age of 16, entering the final phase of its COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization by Population.

Starting on Monday, March 29, SCHD said all Shawnee Co. residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine from a vaccine provider.

Stormont Vail Health said it would open appointment availability for Phase 5 residents on Monday, but the appointments would be scheduled for later in the week.

To find the vaccine provider closest to you, click HERE.

