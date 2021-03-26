Sen. Moran to discuss Operation Frontier Justice in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran will discuss Operation Frontier Justice in Topeka on Monday.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he will hold a news conference on Monday with law enforcement agencies in Topeka about the results of the anti-crime initiative Operation Frontier Justice, which was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service in coordination with federal, state and local partners throughout Shawnee Co. from March 5 to March 14.

According to Sen. Moran, Operation Frontier Justice is a national initiative that is focused on the investigation and arrest of violent offenders and gang members with active arrest warrants. He said the Operation is an immediate impact operational model that is meant to support partner agencies and give communities relief from violent crime.

Sen. Moran said as the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, he helps provide funding for agencies through the Department of Justice, including the FBI, the ATF, the DEA, the Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to Moran, U.S. Marshal Ron Miller and Topeka Chief of Police Bryan Wheeles will attend the news conference. He said officials from the ATF, DEA, FBI, KHP, KDOC and Shawnee Co. will also be in attendance.

The news conference will be held on Monday, March 29, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Topeka Police Department.

