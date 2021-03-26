Riley County to refund $150,000 to Home Depot store after tax-appeal ruling

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County must refund the Manhattan Home Depot business $150,000 after a ruling this week by the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals, according to KMAN Radio.

The retailer, located at 605 Seth Child Road, had challenged its 2018 appraisal from Riley County.

In its summary judgment, the state board of tax appeals ruled Riley County must refund the money to Home Depot.

According to KMAN, Home Depot appealed its appraisal using the hypothetical lease-fee value approach, also known as the dark store theory.

This approach argues big-box stores should be valued as vacant, KMAN said.

Riley County Appraiser Greg McHenry told KMAN the ruling in Home Depot’s favor marked the first time the county has lost such an appeal.

“We came away from the hearing thinking it went very well,” KMAN quoted McHenry as saying. “Our attorney did a great job. We had a fee appraisal done on the property in addition to our value in appraisal. When we got the results back, it’s not what we expected and not what we hoped for.”

KMAN said Riley County in 2018 valued Home Depot at just over $6.4 million. However, attorneys for the business argued its value should be $4.07 million, a reduction of 40 percent.

The board sided with Home Depot, and Riley County must refund the difference in taxes owed plus interest, including taxes applied through 2020.

McHenry says the ruling will have an impact on the mill levy, which is divided three ways -- between Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383, the city of Manhattan and Riley County.

KMAN says two bills in the Kansas Legislature, HB 2402 and SB 222, would eliminate the “dark store” theory as a tool for appraising properties. Neither of the bills has moved to subcommittee review.

Local officials say they are concerned the ruling could set a precedent for other retailers to appeal their appraisals.

KMAN says several other stores in Manhattan, including HyVee, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and the two Walgreens stores, are awaiting tax appeal cases.

