Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for Douglass Activity Center held Thursday

By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been just over one year since the groundbreaking at the Douglass Activity Center site in Manhattan, one of three new recreation facilities being built in Manhattan.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting were held Thursday afternoon.

Before the ribbon-cutting speeches were given by Douglass Activity Center Advisory Board members and Mayor Wynn Butler

Members of Riley County E-M-S, Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Police Department, and Trinium Contractors participated in a short free throw contest as part of the grand opening activities.

The Douglass Activity Center will provide community members access to indoor basketball courts, volleyball courts, and many other fitness activities they haven’t had convenient access to in southeast Manhattan.

“For all of the community, and…it’s just something that was so needed in this community so it’s just truly a blessing.” Douglass Activity Center, director, Dave Baker says.

The Douglass Activity Center is open Tuesday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays. More information about the new recreation center can be found here.

