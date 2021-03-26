Pottawatomie Co. to vaccinate earlier phases before opening to Phase 5

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. will continue to vaccinate residents in earlier phases of Kansas’ vaccine distribution plan before it opens appointments to residents eligible in Phase 5.

Pottawatomie County says starting on Monday, March 29, Kansas will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all phases of its COVID-19 distribution plan. It said it wants residents to note that it continues to only get vaccines approved for adults. It said it will send a notification when or if it gets any vaccines approved for residents under the age of 18.

The County said while all those over the age of 18 will be eligible as of Monday, it is still working on contacting and vaccinating those from earlier phases. It said it still has many residents that still want the vaccine, with limited doses available. It said it will continue to offer the vaccine and host clinics until every resident that wants a vaccine has one, or until it stops receiving vaccines.

According to the County, Kansas is only the eighth state to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults. It said other states are Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah and West Virginia.

