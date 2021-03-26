Police respond to overnight disturbance in south Topeka
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police responded to a disturbance overnight in south Topeka.
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 4600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.
Police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a large disturbance or fight at that location.
While police were on the way, Munoz said, officers were advised that someone in the disturbance was armed with a handgun.
Munoz said there were no reports of injuries and no one in the disturbance wanted to make a report.
One person was taken to the Shawnee County Jail on an unrelated county warrant, Munoz said.
