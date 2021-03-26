Advertisement

Police respond to overnight disturbance in south Topeka

Topeka police responded to a large disturbance that occurred overnight in the 4600 block of...
Topeka police responded to a large disturbance that occurred overnight in the 4600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police responded to a disturbance overnight in south Topeka.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 4600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a large disturbance or fight at that location. 

While police were on the way, Munoz said, officers were advised that someone in the disturbance was armed with a handgun. 

Munoz said there were no reports of injuries and no one in the disturbance wanted to make a report.   

One person was taken to the Shawnee County Jail on an unrelated county warrant, Munoz said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related
Jeanie Evans
Effingham woman’s obituary claims she suffered reaction to COVID vaccine
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at...
Republican legislative leaders take aim at Governor’s plan to re-issue mask order
Yarely Rivera (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Arrest made in early morning stabbing
A 15-year-old boy was killed after the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed early...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in northwest Kansas

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-26-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-26-21
The Kansas Department of Labor issued another request on Friday asking unemployed Kansans not...
KDOL asks unemployed Kansans not to use auto-dialers
A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for Carl Whiting, 64, of Great Bend.
Silver Alert issued for missing Barton County man
Riley County must refund the Manhattan Home Depot business $150,000 after a ruling this week by...
Riley County to refund $150,000 to Home Depot store after tax-appeal ruling