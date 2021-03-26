Police respond to overnight disturbance in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police responded to a disturbance overnight in south Topeka.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 4600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a large disturbance or fight at that location.

While police were on the way, Munoz said, officers were advised that someone in the disturbance was armed with a handgun.

Munoz said there were no reports of injuries and no one in the disturbance wanted to make a report.

One person was taken to the Shawnee County Jail on an unrelated county warrant, Munoz said.

