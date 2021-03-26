Advertisement

No injuries reported when jet plane runs off taxiway at Topeka airport

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported early Friday after an Atlas Air jet airplane left the taxiway of Topeka Regional Aiport, officials said.

The incident occurred when the nose-gear of a passenger 747-400 aircraft left the paved surface of the taxiway as it was making a 180-degree turn to position for departure at the airport, an Atlas Air spokesperson said.

The passengers and crew members who were on board deplaned safely, according to the spokesperson.

The aircraft was to be returned to a maintenance facility at the airport, where it was to undergo a full evaluation before being returned to service, the spokesperson said.

Atlas Air offers services ranging from shipping perishables and heavy construction equipment to arranging large-group passenger charters for celebrities or dignitaries, according to the company’s website.

Its fleet includes 747, 777, 767 and 737 jet aircraft.

Topeka Regional Airport is located at 6510 S.E. Forbes Ave., just south of Topeka.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

