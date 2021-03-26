Newman Regional Health gets recognition as High 5 for Mom & Baby hospital

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has been recognized as a High 5 for Mom & Baby hospital.

Newman Regional Health says it has once again been recognized by the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund as a High 5 for Mom & Baby hospital for its continued commitment to infant and maternal health.

According to Newman Regional, the High 5 for Mom & Baby program provides resources and a framework to help hospitals and birthing centers improve health outcomes for breastfeeding women and their babies. To obtain this recognition, it said each facility is asked to complete a voluntary and self-reported evaluation and to follow at least five of the ten following evidence-based practices:

Facility will have written maternity care and infant feeding policy that addresses all ten High 5 for Mom & Baby practices supporting breastfeeding The facility will maintain staff competency in lactation support All pregnant women will receive information and instruction on breastfeeding Assure immediate and sustained skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby after birth All families will receive individualized infant feeding counseling Give newborn infants no food or drink other than breastmilk unless medically indicated Practice “rooming in” to allow mothers and infants to remain together 24 hours a day Families will be encouraged to feed their babies when the baby exhibits feeding cues, regardless of feeding methods Give no pacifiers or artificial nipples to breastfeeding infants Provide mothers options for breastfeeding support in the community (such as a telephone number, walk-in clinic information, support groups, etc.) upon discharge

Newman Regional said these steps are meant to increase breastfeeding and duration rates in Kansas. It said according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 60% of mothers stopped breastfeeding earlier than they had planned to. It said some factors that influence how long or if a baby is breastfed include: hospital practices, education and encouragement, policies or support in the workplace and access to community support.

Along with the High 5 for Mom & Baby recognition, Newman Regional said it gets on-going education and training opportunities , support and resources through community delivery centers.

“We couldn’t be happier to have received this prestigious recognition from the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund for our efforts,” said Heather Aylward, Director of the Women’s Life Center at Newman Regional Health. “We pride ourselves on the care we are giving our patients and to be able to provide these resources to new mothers and babies is extremely valuable!”

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.