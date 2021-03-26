More than 750 athletes, 19 schools represented at ESU Relays

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 750 athletes from 19 different schools will compete in the annual ESU Relays at Welch Stadium this weekend.

The meet was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A slate of protocols are in place to keep participants and staff safe this year. Each participating team tested all tier one personnel and student-athletes the week leading up to the meet.

Everyone is required to wear a mask, with the exceptions of when they are eating or drinking, warming up, competing or when socially distant.

The meet will start Friday afternoon and end Saturday evening. For a full schedule of events, click here.

Live results from the meet are available here.

