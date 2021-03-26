Manhattan’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Task Force continues to brainstorm solutions

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Taskforce met virtually for the third time on Thursday evening.

The task force has one year to find ways to help improve five different areas within the community, including individual and family support, economic opportunity, public safety, livability, and wellness opportunities with Manhattan.

The task force has created a list of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for each of the areas, giving members a starting point for continuing the conversation, and making recommendations on how to improve the community.

“Our focus should be really on ‘How do we address our threats and weaknesses?’, ‘How do we enhance our strengths?’, ‘How do we maximize our strengths?’, and then also references special initiatives in other communities.” MHK Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taskforce, co-chair, Corey Williamson says.

The task force will soon divide into committees to make recommendations for each area of focus to be directed to the community at large. Taskforce meetings are held monthly.

