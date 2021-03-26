Manhattan to hold Stop AAPI Hate Vigil
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will hold a Stop Asian American and Pacific Islanders Hate Vigil.
The City of Manhattan says on Sunday, March 28, a majority of its City Commission will attend a Stop Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Hate Vigil.
According to the City, the vigil will be held at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in Manhattan City Park from 6 - 8 p.m.
