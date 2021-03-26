Advertisement

Manhattan company banned from doing business in Kansas

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man and his company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay a fine and restitution.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Manhattan man that operated a concrete company has been banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay over $13,500 in restitution, as well as fined $100,000 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

According to AG Schmidt, Douglas L. Bell III, of Manhattan, who did business as Custom Concrete Contractors, LLC, was permanently banned from doing business in Kansas. He said Shawnee Co. District Judge Mary E. Christopher approved a default judgment after Bell failed to respond to a lawsuit he had filed against him. He said Bell was ordered to pay a total of $13,606.55 to two customers in Shawnee Co. He said Bell was also fined $100,000 in civil penalties and ordered to pay the costs of Schmidt’s investigation.

Schmidt said Bell was accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by not honoring a 2-year warranty on the installation of an entrance and driveway for a customer and failing to perform work on a project after having already been paid.

