KU drops 4-star WR amid domestic violence allegations

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football is parting ways with 4-star wide receiver Quaydarius Davis after he was accused on social media Thursday of violence against a woman.

“Yesterday, after the allegations referencing a football recruit were brought to our attention, we immediately contacted individuals with knowledge on the matter to try and learn more about what happened,” KU Athletics released in a statement. “Based on the information we were able to gather KU football has terminated the recruitment of this individual and communicated to him that he will no longer be recruited to play football at the University of Kansas. While we do not know the full details of what occurred in this instance, we were able to learn enough information and decide that it is in the best interest of Kansas Football that we separate from this individual.”

The statement continued: “We condemn violence of any kind against women. If you or someone you know has been the victim of abuse, please reach out to your local domestic violence center for help or contact the KU Office of Institutional Opportunity & Access (IOA) – IOA@ku.edu or 785-864-6414 for on-campus and off-campus resources.”

Davis signed with the Jayhawks in the 2021 class as the highest-ranked signee in KU football history.

For more resources on domestic violence, click here or here.

