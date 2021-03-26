Knoxville mom says nearly 200 ounces of breast milk destroyed on flight home from Mexico

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re a mom who breastfeeds your baby, you know how precious breast milk is and how devastating it feels to spill one drop.

Sarah Morrow is feeling that 1,000 times over after nearly 200 ounces of breast milk never made it home with her from Mexico.

Morrow said Mexican authorities at Los Cabos International Airport would not allow her to carry-on a bag full of frozen breast milk.

Morrow said she spent her entire vacation pumping for her exclusively breastfed son Kai so that he would have food when she returned home.

“I had planned out how I was going to bring my milk back. And every single day while we were at the resort, everyday I would pump and have room service to come get it,” said Morrow.

Instead, she said she was forced to check the bag of milk but airline officials ensured her it would arrive in Knoxville that night.

Unfortunately, the milk ended up at the wrong airport thawed out, making it un-useable.

Morrow said she is now calling for a change nationally and internationally for flying guidelines.

“Change has to happen, period. Whether it is TSA, any other security checkpoint or American Airlines, everyone has to get on the same page. The way it’s set up now is extremely subjective even specifically with TSA. It just says you can travel with a reasonable amount. Well obviously that’s subjective. What one TSA agent might find reasonable, another might not,” shared Morrow.

TSA guidelines state formula and breast milk are allowed on the plane in quantities greater than 3.4 ounces, but may be subject to testing. However, TSA does not have jurisdiction at the Mexican airport Morrow traveled from.

She said authorities there told her if her son was with her, she would only be allowed to bring three ounces on the plane. Under TSA guidelines in the United States, you are not required to have your child with you to carry milk on board.

An American Airlines spokesperson told WVLT that Morrow’s bag of frozen breast milk was never lost, rather that it was re-routed to the flight that she rebooked after missing her connection.

American Airlines Statement:

“We are sorry to hear that the customer’s bag was rerouted and we’re looking into the circumstances internally. A member of our customer relations team has reached out to the customer to learn more about their experience.”

WVLT News requested a comment from officials at Los Cabos International Airport but did not receive a response.

