KDOL stops 6.39 million bots, fraud unemployment attempts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor has stopped 6.39 million bots and fraudulent unemployment attempts.

The Kansas Department of Labor says it has updated its weekly FAQ, announced the successful deployment of the American Rescue Plan Act and a Lost Wages Assistance Program payment period extension.

According to KDOL, as of March 22, about 167,500 total claimants attempted authentication for unemployment benefits. It said about 33,500 of those are waiting for user action. It said about 83,000 claimants were approved and about 50,300 failed the proofing and will need to do it again or get help. It said around 415 claimants experienced an error of some sort.

KDOL said as of March 22, it stopped around 6.39 million bots or fraudulent login attempts and deactivated around 11,400 accounts that have been confirmed as fraudulent.

According to KDOL, 19,137 claims for PUA were in the determination process as of March 22, and of those, 12,900 claims have been in the verification or upload process for over 21 days, which is when it is considered to be backlogged.

As of March 20, KDOL said initial and continued PUA claims totaled 16,648. It said PEUC claims totaled 10,562 and regular unemployment claims totaled 13,987. Overall, it said regular unemployment insurance payments totaled $4,794,302 and federal program payments totaled $11,014,453.

For the week of March 17, KDOL said it received 136,532 unique phone calls per day.

