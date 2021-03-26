Advertisement

KDOL asks unemployed Kansans not to use auto-dialers

The Kansas Department of Labor issued another request on Friday asking unemployed Kansans not...
The Kansas Department of Labor issued another request on Friday asking unemployed Kansans not to use auto dialers when trying to get through to a call center representative.(KDOL)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor again issued a request on Friday, asking people trying to get through to its office not to use an auto-dialer.

The agency said they do not work with the KDOL phone system and can’t respond to the menu prompts that get you in touch with a representative.

“They prevent anyone else from getting through. Because the auto dialers can’t get through, they keep dialing… and dialing. A human can’t compete,” said the labor department in a post on Facebook.

KDOL said on March 1, 2021, just 20 phone numbers called the Contact Center approximately 22,000 times. “And not one of those calls was able to get through to a representative.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related
Jeanie Evans
Effingham woman’s obituary claims she suffered reaction to COVID vaccine
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at...
Republican legislative leaders take aim at Governor’s plan to re-issue mask order
Yarely Rivera (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Arrest made in early morning stabbing
A 15-year-old boy was killed after the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed early...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in northwest Kansas

Latest News

Topeka police responded to a large disturbance that occurred overnight in the 4600 block of...
Police respond to overnight disturbance in south Topeka
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-26-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-26-21
A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for Carl Whiting, 64, of Great Bend.
Silver Alert issued for missing Barton County man
Riley County must refund the Manhattan Home Depot business $150,000 after a ruling this week by...
Riley County to refund $150,000 to Home Depot store after tax-appeal ruling