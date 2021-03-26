KDHE adds three states to travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added three new states and two new countries to its travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has added Delaware, Michigan, Rhode Island and the countries of Hungary and Jordan. It said the country of Mayotte has been removed from its list.

The KDHE said a comprehensive list of those that need to quarantine include visitors and Kansans that have:

Traveled on or after March 26 to Delaware, Michigan or Rhode Island.

Traveled on or after March 26 to Hungary or Jordan.

Traveled on or after March 12 to New Jersey or New York.

Traveled on or after March 12 to the State of Palestine or Estonia.

Traveled on or after Feb. 26 to Czechia, San Marino or Montenegro.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

According to the KDHE, the travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative COVID-19 test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11.

For those fully vaccinated, the KDHE said they are not required to quarantine after travel if they meet the following criteria:

Are fully vaccinated (i.e., ≥2 weeks following receipt of the second dose in a 2- dose series, or ≥2 weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine)

Are within 6 months following receipt of the last dose in the series

Have remained asymptomatic since the travel

The KDHE said those that do not meet all three of the above criteria should continue to follow current quarantine guidance for travel.

