KDADS awarded $4 million to strengthen mental health outpatient treatments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded a $4 million grant to strengthen outpatient treatment services for Kansans with serious mental illness.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has received a federal commitment of a $ 4 million grant to develop Assisted Outpatient Treatment services that will make outpatient treatment services better for Kansans with serious mental illness. She said the grant will make $1 million available each year for four years and funds will support five AOT pilot sites to reduce the incarceration and hospitalization rate for those with SMI in their communities through court-ordered outpatient treatments.

“Since day one, my administration has focused on improving services for Kansans who would be better served by treatment than incarceration,” Governor Kelly said. “Using what we learn from these pilot sites, we’re ready to work with state and local partners to develop guidelines to protect Kansans statewide and reduce the number of individuals with mental illness in jails or in hospitals.”

“This grant enhances partnerships with law enforcement, mental health services, courts, hospitals and other community services within the pilot site communities to get Kansans with SMI the help they need in their own communities,” KDADS Secretary Howard said. “The results of the project will inform recommendation to the Kansas Legislature on ways to improve Assisted Outpatient Treatment in Kansas.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the agency in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to enhance the behavioral health of the nation, awarded the grant to fund the pilot project in five regions and key communities in Kansas.

“KDADS is excited to be able to implement this grant in Kansas and expand opportunities for Kansans to receive community treatment instead of being admitted to state hospitals for institutional treatment,” KDADS Behavioral Health Services Commissioner Andy Brown said. “Our goals to work with local courts and CMHCs to reduce both incarcerations and involuntary hospitalizations for people with serious mental illness will be advanced with this funding from SAMHSA.”

Gov. Kelly said the 4-year SAMHSA program is meant to implement and evaluate new AOT programs and find evidence-based practices to reduce the incidence and duration of psychiatric hospitalization, homelessness, incarcerations and interactions with the criminal justice system, while also improving the health and social outcomes of those with an SMI. She said the program is created to work with courts to allow these residents to get treatment while continuing to live in their homes.

According to the Kansas Governor, the mission of the Kansas AOT Project is to create five pilot sites in the state to establish a process and procedure to support the modification of involuntary commitment laws and transition to the AOT model. She said the pilot sites include Cowley, Douglas, Ellis, Ford and Riley counties. In a recent report card from the Treatment Advocacy Center, she said several gaps were found in the state’s current laws: no explicit criteria for psychiatric deterioration, the treatment plan is not shared with the court, duration of the initial order is not long enough, duration of continued order is not long enough and there is no court monitoring of voluntary settlement agreements. She said these gaps will be addressed during the project through the pilot sites. The result of the project, she said, will be recommendations to the Kansas Legislature to amend statutes in order to support a permanent AOT program in Kansas.

