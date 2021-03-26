Kansas to move to final phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will move to Phase 5 of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan on Monday.

Governor Laura Kelly says starting on Monday, March 29, the State of Kansas will make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all Kansans over the age of 16, which is the final Phase of Kansas’ five-phase Vaccine Prioritization plan.

“With the anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, we must get every dose of vaccine into arms quickly,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I strongly encourage every Kansan to get the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get back to school, back to work, and back to normal.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Kansas will become the eighth state to make the vaccine available to all adults, joining Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah and West Virginia.

As of March 26, Gov. Kelly said 35.1% of adult Kansans had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Kansas Governor, in the early part of the vaccination program, limited federal supply led to demand for the vaccine, which consistently depleted the dose supply. However, she said the supply increases during recent weeks have reversed this situation. She said local Health Departments and providers have started to report a decline in demand, despite the state opening eligibility to Phase 3 and 4 populations. To ensure no doses go to waste, she said she decided to open eligibility to all Kansans.

To find a vaccine, Gov. Kelly said Kansans should go to the Vaccine Finder tool to find the closest location administering the shots.

