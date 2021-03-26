Jayhawks land North Texas transfer quarterback

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football will welcome another quarterback to the mix this fall.

North Texas transfer Jason Bean announced on Twitter Friday he will sign with the Jayhawks.

“I am blessed to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at the University of Kansas #RockChalk,” Bean tweeted Friday.

Bean started in seven games for the Mean Green last season. He threw for 14 touchdowns and rushed for five in his redshirt sophomore season.

He completed 54.5% of his passes (79-145) with five interceptions.

Bean will compete with Miles Kendrick and Jalon Daniels for the QB1 job this fall.

