Advertisement

Jayhawks land North Texas transfer quarterback

Jason Bean, North Texas
Jason Bean, North Texas(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football will welcome another quarterback to the mix this fall.

North Texas transfer Jason Bean announced on Twitter Friday he will sign with the Jayhawks.

“I am blessed to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at the University of Kansas #RockChalk,” Bean tweeted Friday.

Bean started in seven games for the Mean Green last season. He threw for 14 touchdowns and rushed for five in his redshirt sophomore season.

He completed 54.5% of his passes (79-145) with five interceptions.

Bean will compete with Miles Kendrick and Jalon Daniels for the QB1 job this fall.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related
Jeanie Evans
Effingham woman’s obituary claims she suffered reaction to COVID vaccine
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at...
Republican legislative leaders take aim at Governor’s plan to re-issue mask order
Yarely Rivera (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Arrest made in early morning stabbing
COVID-19 variant found in Douglas Co.

Latest News

KU drops 4-star WR amid domestic violence allegations
Lon Kruger to retire as Oklahoma MBB head coach
Lon Kruger to retire as Oklahoma MBB head coach
Jackson Heights cross country runner Alex Edwards ran in a meet.
Jackson Heights’ Alex Edwards wins KSHSAA Spirit of Sport Award
Jackson Heights cross country runner Alex Edwards ran in a meet.
Alex Edwards earns KSHSAA Spirit of Sports Award