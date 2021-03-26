Advertisement

HHHS to host Purrs and Paws drive-through foster program baby shower

HHHS will host a Purrs and Paws baby shower drive-through event.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will hold a fundraiser to prepare for kitten and puppy season.

Helping Hands Humane Society says on Saturday, March 27, from 2 to 4 p.m., it will host a baby shower for neonatal kittens and puppies in its parking lot at 5720 SW 21st St. It said this will be its second annual Purrs and Paws baby shower. 2020′s event was held virtually, it said while 2021′s event will be hybrid and socially distanced for safe in-person fun.

HHHS said it is asking attendees to bring donations to drop off as they drive through. It said the most-needed donations are KMR powder formula, Esbilac poser puppy formula, Miracle Nipples, bottles, syringes, kitchen scales and clumping odor-control cat litter.

“We have already seen several neonatal puppies and kittens without moms enter the shelter. Luckily, we have a strong foster program and families who took these babies home immediately to begin caring for them. They go through a lot of formula; every donation helps stretch our resources further to help these animals who have nobody else,” says Grace Clinton, Director of Business Development and Special Events at HHHS.

Additionally, HHHS said participants will have the opportunity to enter to win a prize, get their picture taken with a baby shower frame to be posted on its social media, collect information about the foster program and enjoy a cookie.

For more information, click HERE.

