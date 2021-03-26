Advertisement

Helping Hands hosts Purrs & Paws baby shower to assist foster animals

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Spring means more puppies and kittens will arrive at Helping Hands Humane Society. Everyone is invited to help them out Saturday afternoon with their Purrs & Paws drive-thru baby shower.

People may stop by the shelter, 5720 SW 21st St., between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27th. You’ll stay in your vehicle to drop off a donation of money or supplies, then register for prizes, stop for a photo, and receive information on the shelter’s fostering programs. Josie Baking Co. has donated cookies for the first 60 attendees, and Helping Hands will have dog cookies for furry friends who enjoy going for a ride.

Emi Griess was joined by one-year-old lab mix Nevada to share a bit more about the event and the items (like powdered kitten milk replacer and puppy milk replacer) that are most needed.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related
Jeanie Evans
Effingham woman’s obituary claims she suffered reaction to COVID vaccine
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at...
Republican legislative leaders take aim at Governor’s plan to re-issue mask order
Yarely Rivera (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Arrest made in early morning stabbing
COVID-19 variant found in Douglas Co.

Latest News

Fellowship Hi-Crest starts to give out Johnson and Johnson in April
Fellowship Hi-Crest will be handing out the Johnson and Johnson vaccine starting in April
Potholes being filled by KDOT and City of Topeka
Potholes being filled by KDOT and City of Topeka
Stormont Vail is offering its Stepping On sessions, offering advice for preventing falls,...
Stormont’s Step On program keeps seniors active, safe
Fellowship Hi-Crest starts to give out Johnson and Johnson in April
Fellowship Hi-Crest starts to give out Johnson and Johnson in April