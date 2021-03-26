Helping Hands hosts Purrs & Paws baby shower to assist foster animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Spring means more puppies and kittens will arrive at Helping Hands Humane Society. Everyone is invited to help them out Saturday afternoon with their Purrs & Paws drive-thru baby shower.

People may stop by the shelter, 5720 SW 21st St., between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27th. You’ll stay in your vehicle to drop off a donation of money or supplies, then register for prizes, stop for a photo, and receive information on the shelter’s fostering programs. Josie Baking Co. has donated cookies for the first 60 attendees, and Helping Hands will have dog cookies for furry friends who enjoy going for a ride.

Emi Griess was joined by one-year-old lab mix Nevada to share a bit more about the event and the items (like powdered kitten milk replacer and puppy milk replacer) that are most needed.

