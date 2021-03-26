Gov. Kelly signs bills into law on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed two bills into law on Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly said the bills are S.B. 13 and H.B. 2227, which apply to property tax law and Kansas courts.

According to Gov. Kelly, Senate Bill 13 repeals the property tax law that applies to cities and counties, as well as certain budget requirements that apply to other municipalities. She said it also establishes notice and public hearing requirements for certain taxing subdivisions that want to collect property taxes that exceed their revenue-neutral rate; prohibits valuation increases that result from normal maintenance of an existing structure; and expands the acceptance of partial payments or payment plans for property taxes.

“Senate Bill 13 repeals the existing onerous property tax lid for cities, counties, and other local taxing entities and replaces it with certain mechanisms – like proactive notices to taxpayers and required public hearings – that improve property tax transparency and clarity,” Governor Kelly said. “However, as it’s written, this bill implements certain deadlines that would not give communities adequate time to follow its provisions. The Legislature has agreed to work with me to negotiate a follow-up bill to fix these issues. I appreciate their commitment to serving Kansans.”

Gov. Kelly said House Bill 2227 amends laws that govern orders by the Chief Justice to secure the health and safety of court attendees, staff and judicial officers during a state of disaster emergency.

To read S.B. 13, click HERE.

To read H.B. 2227, click HERE.

