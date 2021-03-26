Advertisement

Gov. Kelly proclaims Armed Forces Appreciation Day

(WALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has proclaimed Friday, March 26, as Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

“I grew up in a career military family and know first-hand the dedication and commitment our service members show their state and nation,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I hope all Kansans will join me today by thanking our military members and veterans for their service.”

To see the full proclamation, click HERE.

Fellowship Hi-Crest starts to give out Johnson and Johnson in April
Potholes being filled by KDOT and City of Topeka
Helping Hands hosts its Purrs & Paws baby shower from 2-4pm March 27 at the shelter, SW 21st &...
Helping Hands hosts Purrs & Paws baby shower to assist foster animals
Stormont Vail is offering its Stepping On sessions, offering advice for preventing falls,...
Stormont’s Step On program keeps seniors active, safe
