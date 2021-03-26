Gov. Kelly proclaims Armed Forces Appreciation Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

“I grew up in a career military family and know first-hand the dedication and commitment our service members show their state and nation,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I hope all Kansans will join me today by thanking our military members and veterans for their service.”

To see the full proclamation, click HERE.

