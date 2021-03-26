Gov. Kelly makes administration appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions. She said appointments are as follows:

Board of Examiners in Fitting and Dispensing of Hearing Instruments:

Gov. Kelly said this Board is meant to regulate the licensing of examiners and the market of hearing aids.

Tim Stanton, Ellis

Kansas Human Rights Commission:

Gov. Kelly said this Commission is meant to eliminate and prevent discrimination and assure equal opportunities in the state in all employment relations, places of public accommodations and in housing.

Nathan Spriggs, Bel Aire

Kansas Real Estate Commission:

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the Commission is to license and regulate real estate brokers.

Jacqueline Kelly, Wichita

Real Estate Appraisal Board:

Gov. Kelly said this board regulates real estate appraiser’s licenses, provides access to appraiser education resources and informs appraisers of industry news.

Ernest Warren Jr., Wichita

State Board of Tax Appeals:

Gov. Kelly said this Board ensures all property tax in the state is assessed for tax purposes in an equal and uniform way in accordance with the Kansas constitution and state statutes, impartially resolves disputes and reviews tax exemption decisions or grievances. She said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Mark Hixon, Baxter Springs

