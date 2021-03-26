Friday night forecast: Scattered storms this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is a chance for strong to severe storms this evening so make sure you’re weather aware.

Scattered storms are expected with hail/wind threat primary threats although we can’t rule out a brief tornado. IF any rain or storms continue past midnight the threat for severe weather will not.

Other than a threat for severe weather this evening, the only other hazard to be mindful of in the next 8 days is a fire danger risk on Monday due to strong winds and warm temperatures. There’s also a chance of temperatures near or below freezing Thursday morning.

This Evening: Showers/storms especially after 6pm that may be severe with all modes of severe weather possible. Stay weather aware.

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Slight chance of lingering showers/storms however severe weather is unlikely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds W/NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Next week starts out mild and breezy on Monday with a cold front pushing through on Tuesday. Depending on the timing of the front will depend on how warm it will get. There will be a few rain showers possible behind the front mainly Tuesday night. IF precipitation lingers into Wednesday morning there may be some snow mixing in with the rain however no accumulation or impacts are expected. A quick cool down to highs around 60° on Wednesday before warming back up to end the week and begin April especially after Thursday morning which may be the coolest morning of the next 8 days.

Taking Action:

With the risk of severe weather this evening, stay weather aware. It’s not a guarantee we’ll have severe weather and it won’t be widespread so don’t be surprised if there isn’t a watch but we still have a couple warnings. At the very least it is a pretty good chance for rain and storms especially north of I-70.

All modes possible (hail, wind, brief tornado) mainly from 6pm-midnight. Stay weather aware (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.