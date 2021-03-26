Advertisement

Fallen Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy honored with Congressional Badge of Bravery


Deputy Sheriff Robert Kunze died in the line of duty on September 16, 2018.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fallen Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy was honored Friday morning with the Congressional Badge of Bravery Ceremony.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) was on hand to deliver remarks present Deputy Kunze’s family with the Badge of Bravery.

Deputy Kunze died in the line of duty on September 16, 2018. He served with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years and had previously served with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for six years.

Congressional Badge of Bravery- Deputy Kunze

Posted by Sedgwick County Sheriff on Friday, March 26, 2021

