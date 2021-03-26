Evergy Plaza plans to host full season of events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza expects to host a full season of events in 2021.

Evergy says a full season of events has been planned for Evergy Plaza in 2021, after a year of COVID-19 restrictions. It said with gathering limits being lifted in Shawnee Co. and weather shifting, it plans to launch several new events this spring for the 2021 events season. It said three new events will happen at the Plaza on a regular basis with more to come in the summer. It said it is also working to follow all recommendations for gatherings issued by the Shawnee Co. health Department to ensure safety for all attendees.

Starting on April 7, Evergy said Live @ Lunch will return for a full season of lunchtime entertainment in Evergy Plaza. It said Live @ Lunch is sponsored by Fidelity State Bank and Trust and will feature music, food trucks and yard games every Wednesday afternoon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Evergy said movie nights will also make a return to Evergy Plaza for a full-year lineup. It said starting on April 9, it will launch a movie night series titled Friday Flicks. It said the series will happen each second Friday of the month from April through December. It said the movie showing will begin at dusk each month and will offer food and drink options, as well as activities for children.

Evergy said the Plaza will also welcome a new event, Market Monday, which will happen every Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. It said attendees can expect to see vendors, food options and more at this event, which is meant to connect local farms and small businesses directly to Shawnee Co. consumers.

“Evergy Plaza is excited to begin offering opportunities to enjoy events in a safe atmosphere. As we slowly open this Spring, we look forward to offering more events as the year goes on. With the help of our community, Evergy Plaza grows each day as a central point where our community can connect.”– John Knight, Director

Evergy said the safety of Plaza guests is its first priority as it moves into a full season of events and it is working hard to allow for a safe return to in-person events in the community. It said it is excited to create and promote events that help make Topeka more vibrant and feature Downtown Topeka as the center for fun and safe activities for all in the community.

