Buy a sub, help beat breast cancer: RABC Topeka’s Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving beneficiary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Race Against Breast Cancer hopes Topekans race in to Jersey Mike’s for sandwiches next week Wednesday.

RABC is the Topeka beneficiary of this year’s Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving. Each year, the company allows local owners to select a non-profit to receive 100 percent of their sales March 31st.

Every year, RABC helps hundreds of people in Northeast Kansas obtain no-cost or low-cost mammograms. This is their 30th year of operations. Watch the video to hear administrator Dawn Robertson discuss the organization’s work and plans for this year.

The Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving is March 31st. Topeka has locations at 718 S. Kansas Ave., and 2121 SW Wanamaker.

Learn about Race Against Breast Cancer, and how to apply for mammogram assistance.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.