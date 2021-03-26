Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office honored with Platinum Safety Award

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has been honored with a Platinum Safety Award.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says KDOT Law Enforcement Liaison Bob Hamilton presented it with the 2020 AAA Community Platinum Traffic Safety Award. It said this is the fourth year in a row that it has received the award.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in 2021, 32 awards were presented to police departments and 12 were presented to sheriff’s offices throughout the state. It said through community outreach and education efforts, collaboration with engineering and road departments, as well as enforcement in seatbelt usage, speed control, distracted driving and impaired driving, law enforcement agencies played a critical role in keeping Kansans and Kansas roadways safe.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hamilton will present the award to Undersheriff Brian Guilliams and Dispatch Sgt. Brittany Pagnano.

“The Platinum Award is the highest-ranking award offered through AAA,” said Hamilton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Guilliams wanted to express his gratitude to AAA and KDOT for their partnership with law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas to focus on the traffic safety needs of officials and residents.

