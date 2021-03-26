Advertisement

‘Boom’ felt in south-central Kansas may be linked to debris from failed rocket launch

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of you reported feeling a boom in south-central Kansas late Thursday evening. Video shared online shows a flash of light believed to be linked to the loud sound.

So a couple of hours ago we heard a loud boom and it shook our house. Ive seen a bunch of people from Ponca, Ark city, and Winfield wondering what that was. I think my security camera captured it!

Posted by Justice Lee Anderson on Thursday, March 25, 2021

According to fireball.amsmeteors.org, people across Oklahoma also experienced the same event.

Around the same time, those who live on the west coast shared their videos of glowing debris traveling across the night sky.

The National Weather Service in Portland linked it to the failed launch by Falcon 9 on March 9. On Twitter, astronomer Jonathan McDowell said “the launch failed to make a deorbit and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related
Jeanie Evans
Effingham woman’s obituary claims she suffered reaction to COVID vaccine
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at...
Republican legislative leaders take aim at Governor’s plan to re-issue mask order
Yarely Rivera (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Arrest made in early morning stabbing
A 15-year-old boy was killed after the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed early...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in northwest Kansas

Latest News

Topeka police responded to a large disturbance that occurred overnight in the 4600 block of...
Police respond to overnight disturbance in south Topeka
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-26-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-26-21
The Kansas Department of Labor issued another request on Friday asking unemployed Kansans not...
KDOL asks unemployed Kansans not to use auto-dialers
A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for Carl Whiting, 64, of Great Bend.
Silver Alert issued for missing Barton County man