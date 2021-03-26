‘Boom’ felt in south-central Kansas may be linked to debris from failed rocket launch
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of you reported feeling a boom in south-central Kansas late Thursday evening. Video shared online shows a flash of light believed to be linked to the loud sound.
According to fireball.amsmeteors.org, people across Oklahoma also experienced the same event.
Around the same time, those who live on the west coast shared their videos of glowing debris traveling across the night sky.
The National Weather Service in Portland linked it to the failed launch by Falcon 9 on March 9. On Twitter, astronomer Jonathan McDowell said “the launch failed to make a deorbit and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit.”
