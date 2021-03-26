Applications for Walmart’s annual Open Call now open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications for Walmart’s annual Open Call for U.S. entrepreneurs to pitch new, niche and innovative products on June 30 are now open.

Walmart says the application process for its eighth annual Open Call is now open and it wants to invite Kansas entrepreneurs to take a shot at landing their products on Walmart’s shelves. It said the application is open for the opportunity to meet with its buyers on June 30 through a virtual pitch meeting.

According to Walmart, the deadline to apply for products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. is April 30. It said the application and more information regarding the event are available HERE.

Walmart said on March 3, it announced a new commitment to spend $350 billion more on items made, grown or assembled in the U.S. It said it is estimated that the new budget will support over 750,000 new American jobs. It said its Open Call is a way for it to support this commitment.

According to the international superstore chain, the June 30 event will include similar programming to 2020. In addition to a one-on-one pitch meeting with Walmart, it said participants will also have the opportunity to hear directly from its executives at its hour-long kickoff event. It said smaller breakout sessions will be open throughout the day where suppliers can learn more information on valuable topics and resources.

“Open Call is like watching the American Dream play out in real time,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & US Manufacturing. “You see on full display the spirit and energy of new ideas and the hope of what could be – founded on creativity, hard work, and self-belief. It’s inspiring. Walmart’s announcement earlier this month to spend an additional $350 billion on products made, grown or assembled in America makes Open Call even more exciting and important. We know how much this opportunity means to small businesses, and we can’t wait to see the new product submissions from potential new suppliers.”

Walmart said 2021 Open Call attendees could grab opportunities that range from promoting products in a few stores in local markets to supplying products to hundreds or thousands of its stores and online.

“Walmart makes it easy – they really do,” Henry Johnson, who owns Le’Host Hair & Wigs with his wife, Haith, said about their experience at Walmart’s 2020 Open Call. “They sent us a video that they send to everyone who’s going to present to buyers and said, ‘This is what we’re looking for.’ … We found out what was important to Walmart as a company, in the community. What’s important to Walmart is their customers. To us, our customers are No. 1. So, when we saw that was the mindset of Walmart, we knew it was a good marriage.”

Earlier in 2021, Walmart said it began to expand Le’Host products into about 300 stores across the Southwest and Southeast regions of the U.S.

