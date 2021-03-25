WR Demarcus Robinson re-signs with Chiefs, per ESPN

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson will stay in Kansas City for at least another year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 26-year-old receiver has re-signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

The deal is worth $1.137 million fully guaranteed, including his $137,500 signing bonus, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

Robinson ranked third on the team last season in receptions (45) and fourth in yards (466). He also scored three touchdowns.

Chiefs are giving WR Demarcus Robinson a one-year deal, per his agents, The Katz Bros.

