Advertisement

WR Demarcus Robinson re-signs with Chiefs, per ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) catches a pass ahead of Cleveland...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) catches a pass ahead of Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson will stay in Kansas City for at least another year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 26-year-old receiver has re-signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

The deal is worth $1.137 million fully guaranteed, including his $137,500 signing bonus, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

Robinson ranked third on the team last season in receptions (45) and fourth in yards (466). He also scored three touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.
Seneca firefighter arrested for arson
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at...
Republican legislative leaders take aim at Governor’s plan to re-issue mask order
Jeanie Evans
Effingham woman’s obituary claims she suffered reaction to COVID vaccine
Topeka Police investigated a burglary report at Lighthouse on the Rock Church, 3860 SE...
“I’ll be praying for them”: church’s pastor reacts to burglary/vandalism
Topekans curious about loud noise near Goodyear, company denies sounds

Latest News

A Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) meeting allowed Winter Sports...
KSHSAA announces changes to some spring sport championships
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Lon Kruger to retire as Oklahoma MBB head coach
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Mission Valley’s Megan Deters
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Mission Valley’s Megan Deters
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Mission Valley’s Megan Deters
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Mission Valley’s Megan Deters