Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Russell

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of spring comes new growth.

You could be growing your family, with this young man. His name is Russell, and he’s 14 years old.

Russell is active and loves to be outside. He’s quite the athlete and enjoys playing sports like soccer, basketball and football. He’d like to play professionally, but if that doesn’t pan out, he’d like to be an electrician or drive a houseboat.

In the meantime, Russell is a typical teenage boy. He likes to play video games, and he’s good at school. He especially likes math and music.

He’d also like his own family to rally behind him and help him reach his goals. A family who is loving, patient and understanding would fit him best.

If you’d like more information on Russell, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to receive no more doses of Moderna vaccine
Topeka Police investigated a burglary report at Lighthouse on the Rock Church, 3860 SE...
“I’ll be praying for them”: church’s pastor reacts to burglary/vandalism
David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.
Seneca firefighter arrested for arson
Proposed amendment would eliminate elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
‘Dirty little secret’: Lawmaker wants to eliminate legislative immunity
William Brown was arrested for electronic solicitation of a minor.
Man charged for electronic solicitation, sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Russell
Wednesday's Child - Russell
Albert Wilson gathered by a crowd of supporters after his release. (March 23, 2021)
Albert Wilson met by supporter rally outside following release
Shawnee Co. District 4 Fire Chief Dirk Christian. (March 20, 2021)
Salute Our Heroes: Fire Agencies step up to stop Crawford fire in Dover
Topeka Vendors Market building on SE Adams. (March 19, 2021)
Topeka Vendors Market buys old Capital-Journal building to expand