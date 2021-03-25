Wednesday’s Child - Russell

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of spring comes new growth.

You could be growing your family, with this young man. His name is Russell, and he’s 14 years old.

Russell is active and loves to be outside. He’s quite the athlete and enjoys playing sports like soccer, basketball and football. He’d like to play professionally, but if that doesn’t pan out, he’d like to be an electrician or drive a houseboat.

In the meantime, Russell is a typical teenage boy. He likes to play video games, and he’s good at school. He especially likes math and music.

He’d also like his own family to rally behind him and help him reach his goals. A family who is loving, patient and understanding would fit him best.

If you’d like more information on Russell, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

