Wamego Health Center to say goodbye to senior administrator

Wamego Health Center says Steve Land, its senior administrator, has announced that he plans to leave the role that he has held since 2016.

The Health Center said Land is a licensed physical therapist and served as its Heartland Rehabilitation director for four years before his current role. It said Land will return to working in patient care as the Director of Rehab with Community HealthCare System in Onaga.

“I am extremely proud of the team at Wamego Health Center for the growth that we have accomplished over these last five years and how they have met the challenges with COVID-19, most recently,” Land said. “I am very appreciative of the opportunities that have been offered to me over these past years at Wamego Health Center. This new opportunity to return to treating patients in need of physical therapy is something that I am really looking forward to. I am grateful for the experiences at Wamego Health Center and I am blessed to be able to return to something that I love to do.”

Bob Copple, president of Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, said during Land’s time leading the Wamego team he played a pivotal role to help ensure the residents of Wamego and surrounding areas have access to the care they need.

“Under his leadership, Steve and the Wamego team have made quality and service improvements, facilitated equipment upgrades and managed an extensive construction project that has positively impacted the patients and associates who work and live in and around Wamego,” Copple said.

According to Copple, he will work with a team to develop and implement a transition plan as the search for a new hospital administrator happens. In the interim, he said he will manage the facility until a replacement is found.

