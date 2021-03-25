Thursday forecast: Scattered showers mainly east of HWY 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the coolest day for the next 8 days with overcast skies and scattered rain showers mainly east of HWY 75.

The biggest concern in the forecast is tomorrow afternoon/evening. While there does remain some uncertainty on exact details, latest indications are pointing toward most of the activity north of I-70 and will occur between 6pm-Midnight. Please make sure to check back tomorrow for an update because any storms that develop do have the potential to produce hail, strong winds and even a brief tornado.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy, few peaks of sun can’t be ruled out this afternoon but don’t count on it. Scattered rain showers are likely east of HWY 75 for much of the day. Highs in the mid-upper 40s east for those with a rain chance. Further west highs will be in the low 50s. Winds NE/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Some clearing is possible overnight with a calm wind. If that happens, temperatures have the potential to get down in the low-mid 30s. There may even be patchy fog that develops with the clear skies. If cloud cover sticks around, lows will only drop in the mid-upper 30s.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance of storms late, likely after 6pm. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds SE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Storms will be likely for areas north of I-70 Friday night where strong to severe weather is possible so stay weather aware.

This weekend will be dry with decreasing clouds Saturday and sunny skies on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s both days. Gusts around 25 mph on Saturday with 10 mph wind speeds on Sunday making for the nicer of the two days.

Next week warms up in the 70s Monday and even on Tuesday despite a cold front pushing through in the afternoon. This will bring an opportunity for a storm chance Tuesday night and highs more seasonal by Wednesday and Thursday and back in the 60s.

Taking Action:

Rain will mainly remain east of HWY 75 today

There is a risk for storms late tomorrow afternoon/evening with the potential for strong to severe weather. Check back tomorrow for an update.

Storms likely develop after 6pm: Hail/wind primary risks but a brief tornado can't be ruled out (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

