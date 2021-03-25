Advertisement

Teen killed in single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in northwest Kansas

A 15-year-old boy was killed after the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed early...
A 15-year-old boy was killed after the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed early Wednesday in Cheyenne County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. FRANCIS, Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old boy was killed after the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed early Wednesday in Cheyenne County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Aiden Patricio-Fernandez, of St. Francis.

The crash was reported at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on Cheyenne County Road 14, about a mile north of St. Francis.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban sport utility vehicle was traveling south in the 1500 block of County Road 14 when the vehicle began braking and entered into a skid.

The Suburban then left the roadway to the right and went airborne, the patrol said. While airborne, the Suburban struck a tree in the west ditch. The vehicle then struck a second tree with the driver’s side door.

Patricio-Fernandez, who was alone in the vehicle, was transported to the Cheyenne County Hospital in St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol said Patricio-Fernandez wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

