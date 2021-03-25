Summer STEM program to include in-person and virtual options

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -For the 11th year, Kansas State University and USD 383 will continue their partnership to host a Summer STEM program.

Last year the STEM Program changed to a virtual program due to COVID-19.

After an overwhelming response from participants who were able to virtually attend the program, but previously did not have access to the program.

This summer, students who are currently in fifth through eighth grades can attend the STEM program, which is offering both virtual and in-person options.

“That was…that was in our soul, we wanted that to happen, and…but then we wanted to make sure there was a virtual element.” Kansas State University, College of Education, Assistant Professor, Lori Goodson says.

“It’s an opportunity for those students that want to continue to socially distance and do those things and continue with a great opportunity.” USD 383 – Teaching and Learning, Executive Director, Paula Hough says.

Organizers say schools who are interested in hosting a hybrid session at their schools can contact VirtualSteam@K-State.edu

Links to registration for both the in-person and virtual sessions can be found here.

Summer STEM program offered by Kansas State University (WIBW)

