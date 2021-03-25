State to relaunch Reemployment Services, Eligibility Assessment program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will relaunch its Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment program.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment program has relaunched to help unemployed residents with job searches and career counseling.

“By connecting unemployed Kansans with the resources needed to secure a high-quality job, the RESEA program will improve our economy, communities, and the livelihoods of Kansans statewide,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “It’s not good enough to return to the days before the pandemic; instead, we must rebuild a healthier, stronger, more resilient workforce and economy.”

According to Gov. Kelly, RESEA is a collaboration between the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Kansas Department of Labor to give residents that receive unemployment and deemed likely to exhaust their benefits early-intervention job search help and career counseling.

“We’re here to help the people of Kansas find meaningful, in-demand jobs in our state, and the RESEA program is a key resource to make that happen quickly,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “RESEA helps Kansans get jobs, and get them as soon as possible. We’ve experienced an unprecedented employment crisis, and we’re here to provide every resource possible to make sure affected Kansans can provide for themselves and their families.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kelly said appointments will be completely virtual. She said if internet access is an issue, case managers will work with residents to find an alternative appointment method.

According to the Kansas governor, the program is being reinstated with the following goals:

Quickly assist unemployed Kansans in finding new, meaningful work in our state;

Strengthen the integrity of Kansas’ unemployment program;

Promote alignment with the vision of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA);

Establish RESEA as an entry point to other workforce system partners.

Gov. Kelly said Kansans that get unemployment benefits who have been chosen to participate in the RESEA program will soon get a letter with more information. She said these residents will also be assigned a Case Manager that will give them the necessary documentation.

Accoridng to Gov. Kelly, appointment dates for RESEA program participants will start on March 29.

