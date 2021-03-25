Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Treasurer says pandemic helped office run more efficient

Sculpture of Shawnee Co. seal outside courthouse
Sculpture of Shawnee Co. seal outside courthouse(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Shawnee Co. Treasurer Larry Mah said the pandemic has helped improve the efficiency of his office.

Mah told commissioners Thursday morning that during the pandemic his office started allowing county residents the ability to drop off documents needed to register a new vehicle.

The office also started a no-contact process for titling a car.

He said both of those models will continue because of their popularity.

Appointments will still be required for titling and commercial vehicle-related work.

However, walk-ins for everything else will be allowed starting Monday.

“I think when we come out of this we will actually be better than we were,” Mah told commissioners.

“Even though it was very trying at the time and we wondered if we were going to be able to survive, we are actually going to be better and we have better processes in place and something good will come out of this.”

According to Mah the office processed over 150,000 tax payments for real estate and personal property which equals to about $265 million in taxes.

The office also handled over 285,000 motor vehicle transactions.

