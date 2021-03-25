Shawnee Co. increases 5 points in latest COVID community report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has increased five points in the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

That keeps the county in the moderate zone with a summary index of 7 for the week of March 14-20. The previous week Shawnee County sat at a two.

Health officials said the jump in points can mostly be attributed to a 46% increase in weekly cases reported. Last week there was a total of 111 new cases.

The percentage of positive tests also saw a slight increase from 2.8% to 4.0%.

The health department said they did expect to see a jump in cases after Spring Break. They added, “It will be important now to keep an eye on whether the increase of cases in the previous week becomes a trend.”

