Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Mission Valley’s Megan Deters

Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Mission Valley’s Megan Deters.

Deters is a four-sport athlete for the Vikings: volleyball, basketball, track and softball.

She maintains a 3.9 GPA and is involved in FCCLA, Kay’s, NHS, Drama Club, FCA and FFA.

Up next, Deters will continue her basketball career at Kansas Wesleyan where she plans to study business marketing.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to receive no more doses of Moderna vaccine
Topeka Police investigated a burglary report at Lighthouse on the Rock Church, 3860 SE...
“I’ll be praying for them”: church’s pastor reacts to burglary/vandalism
David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.
Seneca firefighter arrested for arson
Proposed amendment would eliminate elements of legislative immunity from Kansas Constitution
‘Dirty little secret’: Lawmaker wants to eliminate legislative immunity
William Brown was arrested for electronic solicitation of a minor.
Man charged for electronic solicitation, sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker instructed the Junior Blues girls wrestling team...
Washburn Rural’s Damon Parker to resign as boys wrestling coach
Torrey Head steps down as Hayden High head boys basketball coach
Hayden High boys basketball coach steps down after four years
The Seaman Vikings returned to the baseball diamond in anticipation of the new season.
Seaman returns to the diamond, preparing for baseball’s return
The Seaman Vikings baseball team practiced a week before their season is set to open.
Seaman returns to the baseball field