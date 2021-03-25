Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Mission Valley’s Megan Deters

(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Mission Valley’s Megan Deters.

Deters is a four-sport athlete for the Vikings: volleyball, basketball, track and softball.

She maintains a 3.9 GPA and is involved in FCCLA, Kay’s, NHS, Drama Club, FCA and FFA.

Up next, Deters will continue her basketball career at Kansas Wesleyan where she plans to study business marketing.

