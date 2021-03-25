Salina roofer ordered to repay customer, fined $110,000

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina roofer has been ordered to repay over $8,300 to a customer and fined $110,000.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Salina roofer has been ordered to pay over $8,300 in restitution and fined $110,000 for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, which includes the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.

According to AG Schmidt, Michael J. Stubbs who does business as Triple M Roofing and Remodeling was temporarily banned from performing roofing services in Kansas. He said McPherson Co. District Judge John Klenda approved a default judgment in McPherson Co. after Stubbs failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by Schmidt. He said Stubbs was ordered to pay $8,316 in restitution to a McPherson Co. resident and was fined $110,000 for various other violations of the Kansas Roofing Registration Act. He said Stubbs and Triple M Roofing and Remodeling are temporarily banned from operating as a roofing contractor until Stubbs obtains a valid registration from Schmidt’s office.

Additionally, Schmidt said in recent months he has entered into a consent judgment with the following roofers for violations of the KRRA. He said the settlement requires that contractors pay civil penalties for KRRA violations and to comply with the KRRA when giving roofing services in the future. He said the contractors fined are as follows:

Rainbow Roofing, LLC; Wyandotte County District Court; 2021-CV-000087

Guardian Construction, LLC; Coffey County District Court; 2021-CV-000002

Matthew Clark, et al, Guaranteed Roofing and Exteriors LLC; Shawnee County District Court; 2021-CV-000036

Peterson Roofing and Construction, LLC; Jefferson County District Court; 2021-CV-000002

Chetos Roofing, Inc.; Lyon County District Court; 2020-CV-000122

Dolan Restoration and Construction, Inc.; Shawnee County District Court; 2020-CV-000611

Henry Construction, LLC; Shawnee County District Court; 2020-CV-000382

JDQ Construction, LLC; Bourbon County District Court; 2020-CV-000041

Triad, Inc.; Miami County District Court; 2020-CV-000067

Premier Roofing, LLC; Brown County District Court; 2020-CV-000026

Ultimate Roofing Consulting & Development, LLC; Shawnee County District Court; 2020-CV-000557

Marathon Roofing, LLC; Douglas County District Court; 2020-CV-000312

In each case, Schmidt said the defendants’ subcontractors advertised, solicited or performed roofing contractor services in the Sunflower State without registering or holding a status other than in good standing with the AG’s office as required by the KRRA, or violating other provisions of the Act. He said copies of the consent judgments are available HERE.

Schmidt said he reminded consumers to make sure roofing contractors are properly registered before signing any contracts or having any work done. He said customers can request a copy of their roofer’s registration certification and then should check the AG’s consumer protection website to confirm that the roofer is in good standing.

To search the AG’s consumer protection website, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.