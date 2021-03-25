Advertisement

Royals single-game tickets now on sale

A woman and her dog walk past Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team,...
A woman and her dog walk past Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(KY3)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Single-game tickets for Royals games at Kauffman Stadium on now on sale!

The team announced last month they are welcoming fans back at “The K” this year after playing ball in an empty stadium last season.

The Royals will start off allowing 30-percent capacity, or roughly 10,000 fans per game. They hope to increase that cap monthly if it is safe to do so.

You cannot buy tickets on gamedays, and tickets will only be accessible on the MLB Ballpark app.

Kansas City hosts the Texas Rangers on Opening Day April 1.

To purchase tickets for the month of April, click here.

