Riley Co. Board approves extension of mask mandate

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Board of Commissioners has approved an extension of the county’s mask mandate.

Riley County says during its Board of County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, March 25, it voted unanimously to approve Local Health Order No. 21, which extends the county mask mandate until May 16 at 11:59 p.m. It said on that day, the school year for K-12 schools will be ending, and Kansas State University will have completed graduation ceremonies.

According to the County, the order’s focus is a requirement for face masks or face coverings to be worn in public spaces, but only outside of City of Manhattan limits. It said all residents within the Manhattan city limit will be required to comply with any city ordinances in effect and remain subject to repercussions for noncompliance.

The County said a mask or other face covering is a covering of the nose and mouth that is secured to a resident’s head with ties, straps or loops over the ears or is wrapped around the lower face.

According to the County, public space is any indoor or outdoor space or area that is open to the public. it said this does not include private property or private offices that are not open to customers or public visitors.

“Actions taken so far have demonstrated significant success in flattening the epidemic curve to prevent overwhelming our local health care system’s ability to care for the number of residents who might develop severe symptoms,” said Riley Co. Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

The County said some residents are exempt from the order. It said those exempt include children aged 5 and under, those with medical conditions and those that are deaf. For a complete list of exempt residents click HERE.

“I still strongly recommend you maintain Social Distancing and use proper hand hygiene, such as washing your hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol,” said Gibbs.

“I feel good about where we are at. Where we are trending. Where we are headed,” said Riley County Board of County Commission Chairman John Ford.

To read the full health order, click HERE.

