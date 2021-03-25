Advertisement

Open Arms Outreach Ministries set to host food distribution, vaccine clinics

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Open Arms Outreach Ministries, 2401 SE 11th St., is opening its doors to assist the area.

They’re extending invitations for a food distribution, and a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The food distribution takes place from 11 am to 1 pm, the first Saturday of each month. It’s in partnership with Harvesters. Open Arms gives away clothing during the same time period.

The ministry also will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Saturday in April. It will run 3 to 5:30 pm April 6, 13, and 20; and 1 to 6 pm April 27.

For appointments and to check eligibility, contact: Tina Carter 720-300-0029; Jeanette Mitchell 785-221-6706; or Felecia Cunningham 904-333-9587.

Get a look inside Open Arms Ministries with Pastor Samuel Mitchell and Jeanette Mitchell in the video from Eye on Northeast Kansas.

Learn more about Open Arms Ministries COGIC.

