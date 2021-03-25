Ogden teen arrested for rape and indecent solicitation of a child
Suspect being held on $500k bond
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old Ogden man is behind bars on charges of rape and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child under 14.
The Riley County Police Department says Phillip Daniel Smith was arrested Wednesday on one count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child under 14, and two counts of rape.
RCPD says the charges stem from a series of rapes in Ogden between August 2020 to February 2021.
In their report filed March 5, officers listed two girls, now 13 and 15 years-old as the victim.
Smith is being held in the Riley Co. Jail on a $500,000 bond.
No other information has been released.
