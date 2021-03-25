Advertisement

Ogden teen arrested for rape and indecent solicitation of a child

Suspect being held on $500k bond
Riley County Law Enforcement Center signs
Riley County Law Enforcement Center signs(WIBW)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old Ogden man is behind bars on charges of rape and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child under 14.

The Riley County Police Department says Phillip Daniel Smith was arrested Wednesday on one count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child under 14, and two counts of rape.

RCPD says the charges stem from a series of rapes in Ogden between August 2020 to February 2021.

In their report filed March 5, officers listed two girls, now 13 and 15 years-old as the victim.

Smith is being held in the Riley Co. Jail on a $500,000 bond.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Frehe was arrested on March 22 for two separate counts of arson.
Seneca firefighter arrested for arson
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at...
Republican legislative leaders take aim at Governor’s plan to re-issue mask order
Topeka Police investigated a burglary report at Lighthouse on the Rock Church, 3860 SE...
“I’ll be praying for them”: church’s pastor reacts to burglary/vandalism
Topekans curious about loud noise near Goodyear, company denies sounds
Topeka Police responded to the location of a possible stabbing in the 2800 block of SE 21st St....
Stabbing victim walks into Topeka hospital early Wednesday

Latest News

4 arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Dodge City man
State to relaunch Reemployment Services, Eligibility Assessment program
Jeanie Evans
Atchison Co. woman’s death under investigation, cause of death premature
KDP calls on Republicans to condemn, reject anti-vaccination legislation
Kansas to collaborate with NGA on cybersecurity policy