Ogden teen arrested for rape and indecent solicitation of a child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old Ogden man is behind bars on charges of rape and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child under 14.

The Riley County Police Department says Phillip Daniel Smith was arrested Wednesday on one count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child under 14, and two counts of rape.

RCPD says the charges stem from a series of rapes in Ogden between August 2020 to February 2021.

In their report filed March 5, officers listed two girls, now 13 and 15 years-old as the victim.

Smith is being held in the Riley Co. Jail on a $500,000 bond.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.